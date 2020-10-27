Leuven University implements Code Red

The university believes Code Red restrictions will remain in place until Christmas.

For students and staff Code Red means that remote learning becomes the norm. Only when online teaching isn’t possible will there be physical contacts and will physical lessons go ahead.

The university is making an exception for first years: the university’s goal is to allow freshers to attend as many lessons as possible in person amid Covid restrictions.

Training sessions and lessons that cannot be organised online, e.g. practices in labs or involving specialised equipment like computers will still go ahead on campus.

Rector Luc Sels: “Pressure on the health system is increasing strongly. We must try to stem the spread of the virus as much as possible. We want to keep physical lessons going for first years and provide as much support as possible. Lessons for first years will be organised under the Code Orange regime”.

Code Red is also being implemented at Hasselt University.

Also in Leuven second and third grades of secondary schools will switch to partial remote learning after the extended half-term break.