Three die in accident on E19 motorway in Flemish Brabant

The accident happened late on Tuesday morning. The confirmation that there were three fatalities has come from the Federal Highways Police.

The car chase started after the local police service in nearby Zaventem were called to a break-in in the village of Nossegem. A vehicle carrying the suspected burglars sped away and once in Machelen (Flemish Brabant) drove onto the Antwerp-bound E19 motorway.

The car was involved in a head on collision when its driver attempted to use the slip road onto the E19 at Vilvoorde to exit the motorway. All three men in the car died at the scene, the driver of the van that the car collided with suffered minor injuries.