Corona death toll passes 11,000

During the last seven-day observation period, starting 21 October, on average, 547 people were hospitalised a day. The figure is up 85% on the week. In the previous period there were 295 daily hospitalisations.

5,554 patients with Covid are currently being treated in a Belgian hospital. 911 are receiving critical care. The number of people in critical day has jumped over one hundred since yesterday. The breathing of 483 patients is being assisted. They are in an induced coma. 469 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

On average, during the week starting 18 October, 49 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is up 26 on the week. On Monday 26 October 104 deaths were recorded. In all 11,038 people with coronavirus have died.

On average, during the week starting 18 October, 13,858 people a day tested positive. The figure is up 40% in comparison with the previous week.

During this period, on average, 67,100 tests were carried out daily. 23% of tests came back positive.