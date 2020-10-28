Foreign minister Wilmès leaves critical care

The former PM took to Twitter to announce the news: “My health allows me to leave critical care, but I will be staying in hospital for a while. Your many messages of support touched me and gave me strength”.

Ms Wilmès also thanked the staff at the Delta Hospital in Brussels where she is being treated for “their dedication and professionalism”.

“Let’s help them to care for us. Look after yourself. Stay home” she wrote.

Belgium’s first woman prime minister was taken into critical care a week ago to ensure her condition could be closely monitored. A few days earlier she tested positive for coronavirus.