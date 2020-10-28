Passionate lovemaking caught on wildlife camera

The more unscrupulous among us would undoubtedly have considered posting the pictures on social media, but our good hunter took to Facebook with a vey different appeal. He urged the lovers to seek out other climes suggesting a box of Belgian chocolates could buy his silence.

A box of Belgian chocolates duly arrived on Tuesday and the hunter insists his lips are firmly sealed as to the identity of the couple. The pralines were in a box left by the tree where the couple had the wont of showing each other their passion.

In his latest Facebook post the hunter spoke of the “international reach” possibly suggesting the lovers are expats.