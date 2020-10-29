Face covering obligatory on seafront during half-term
The Governor of West Flanders has reintroduced mandatory wearing of face coverings on the entire seafront in all built up areas along the Flemish coast. The obligation will apply during the half term break that starts on Friday evening and lasts until the evening of 11 November, Armistice Day.
Governor Decaluwé took the decision at the request of local mayors. The mayors expect large crowds during the break and are eager to stem the spread of coronavirus. People who fail to cover up will be fined.
In West Flanders door-to-door activities linked to Halloween are banned too. The mayors are worried anybody taking part, especially children, will enjoy too many unnecessary contacts.