Hospitalisations outstrip 1st wave record

Today’s figures exceed the record set on 6 April when 5,759 people were being treated.

During the week starting 22 October, on average, 593 patients were hospitalised each day. The figure compares with a daily average of 319 the previous week.

On Wednesday 743 patients were hospitalised. 993 patients are in critical care compared to 912 on Tuesday. 541 patients are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

Nearly half of all Belgium’s critical care beds – 2,000 in number - are now occupied. Yesterday 465 people were discharged.

The number of deaths continues to rise too. In the week starting 19 October on average 69 people a day died with coronavirus. The figure a week earlier was 36.

11,170 deaths are currently being linked to coronavirus.

24% of tests are now coming back positive. In the week starting 19 October, on average, 66,600 tests were carried out daily. There were 14,356 new confirmed cases a day on average.