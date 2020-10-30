COVID-19: more than 6,000 people hospitalised, more than 1,000 patients in intensive care

During the week from 22 to 29 October an average of 618 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is up 77% on the figures for the previous week (15 to 21 October) when there were an average of 350 COVID -patient admissions each day.

Yesterday, Thursday 29 October, 673 coronavirus patients were admitted to the country’s hospitals. Meanwhile, 474 patients that had been treated for the virus were discharged from hospital.

· There are currently 6,187 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals. Of these 1,057 are on intensive care wards. This means that more than half the total number of intensive care beds available in Belgian hospitals are currently occupied.

· The daily death toll from the virus is also continuing to rise. During the week from 20 to 26 October an average of 79 people with COVID-19 died every day. On Monday (26 October) 119 people with COVID-19 passed away.

· During the week from 20 to 26 October an average of 15,316 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the true number of people that are infected is probably higher as since 21 October a new testing strategy has been in force under which only those with symptoms are tested.

· Between 20 and 26 October an average of 65,700 tests were carried out each day. 25.1% of those tested tested positive.