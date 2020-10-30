Flanders declares civil state of emergency for the second time this year

Ms Demir told journalists that the figures relating to the pandemic and the vigour with which the virus is currently spreading are having a very heavy impact on existing health care infrastructure.

“The capacity of hospitals, care establishments and laboratories is under great pressure and demand for extra facilities threatens to escalate. In addition to this this it is essential that possibilities are created for the provision of extra facilities for to allow for the speedy production of medicines, vaccines and essential medical material”.

In order to do this use could be made of empty buildings or, for example, tents or mobile prefab units.