Former Federal PM leaves hospital after treatment for COVID-19
The former Federal Prime Minister and current Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) after having received treatment for COVID-19. Ms Wilmès was admitted to hospital last week.
On Tuesday she was moved from the intensive care ward at the Delta Hospital in Brussels on Wednesday and was considered well enough to be discharged from hospital on Friday morning.
The former Federal Prime Minister tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. She said at the time that she believed that she had become infected by a member of her family. Ms Wilmès will now be able to continue her recovery at her home in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Sint-Genesius-Rode.