Former Federal PM leaves hospital after treatment for COVID-19

On Tuesday she was moved from the intensive care ward at the Delta Hospital in Brussels on Wednesday and was considered well enough to be discharged from hospital on Friday morning.

The former Federal Prime Minister tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. She said at the time that she believed that she had become infected by a member of her family. Ms Wilmès will now be able to continue her recovery at her home in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Sint-Genesius-Rode.