Royal Antwerp beat Spurs, more Europa League misery for AA Gent and Standard

It has been a great start to the season for Royal Antwerp FC. The Great Old currently top the Belgian First Division and their first European campaign in a quarter of a century has seen them take six points from their first two Europa League games. On Thursday it was the English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur that made the relatively hop to Antwerp to take on the Great Old.

Things didn’t go quite to plan for Spurs and Antwerp really turned up the heat after around quarter of an hour of play. The home side scored from on 30 minutes from a wide-open shot in the box from Lior Refaelov. Antwerp and never let Tottenham back in the match after that and the final score was 1-0. Antwerp currently top their group with 6 points from 2 game.