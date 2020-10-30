Shops selling non-essential goods to close, borders to remain open

The half term school holidays that began this evening will be extended to last two full weeks and will end on Sunday 15 November.

After the school holidays the pupils in the second and third grade of secondary school (from the third year of secondary school) will be taught for 50% by means of distance learning and 50% face to face.

In higher education all lectures will be given by distance learning methods until the end of the year. The exceptions to this are first year students that will have some face to face teaching from 1 December and practicle lectures such as lab work.