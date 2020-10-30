"Superman" cleans the windows at centre people with a mental handicap in Landen

Speaking on VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that he wants to bring a ray of light in the dark times in which we currently live. "I want to e a ray of light in these dark times in which we currently live. Putting a smile on people’s faces is why I’m doing this. I live in Landen myself and I wanted to do something for a good cause. I cleared my diary for Friday morning specially”.

Christophe Stockmans also has a special reason for choosing VZW Bindkracht as the place to do his good deed. “I used to have a godchild that had a mental handicap. We had a close bond, and this is why I choose Bindkracht’s villa”.