Almost 6,500 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals

· During the week from 24 to 30 October an average of 636 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is a rise of 59% compared with the 7-day rolling average for the week from 17 to 23 October when there was an average of 400 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital each day.

· On Friday 30 October 720 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. On Thurdsay 29 October there were 673 hospital admissions. Meanwhile, 463 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Friday. This was the case for 474 patients on Thursday.

· Currently 6,438 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in Belgian hospitals. This is up from 6,187 a day ago. Of these 1,057 are in intensive care, which means that more than half of all available intensive care beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients. Of those on intensive care wards 599 are on ventilators.

· The number of deaths from COVID-19 also continues to rise. During the week from 21 to 27 October an average of 91 people per day died after having contracted COVID-19. This is a rise of 140% on the 7-day rolling average of 38 COVID-19 deaths per day during the previous week.

· During the week from 21 to 27 October an average of 15,847/day people tested positive for the virus. However, the true number of people infected probably higher as only people with symptoms are currently being tested.

· During the week from 21 to 27 October an average of 64,700 coronavirus tests were carried out. The result of 27% these was positive.