Belgium’s hockey men beat the Brits
Both our men’s and women’s hockey teams took on British opponents on Saturday. Which our men snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory, our women’s team was beaten on penalties by the Brits.
The Great Britain men’s team is currently bottom of the Pro League standings, while Belgium are the reigning world champions. The British put in a spirited performance against our men. They twice came back from behind when Phil Roper cancelled out an Alexander Hendrickx penalty corner and Jack Waller scored his first GB goal following a brilliant Tom Boon (photo, above) hit.
But as the game ticked towards a shoot-out, John-John Dohmen was on hand with under two minutes remaining to follow up a Boon hit off the bar which left GB nursing a third straight defeat on their European tour.
Belgian women beaten on penalties
Belgium’s woman’s team was beaten on penalties by the Great Britain women’s teams. The Brits tool the lead on 11 minutes, but Belgium frew level in the final minute of the first half through a Tipanie Duquesne penalty stroke.
Neither side could find a way through each other’s resolute defence in the second half as the match went to penalties to decide the bonus point.
The British keeper Sabbie Heesh proved the hero with three superb saves that saw her team win the shootout.