Belgium’s hockey men beat the Brits

The Great Britain men’s team is currently bottom of the Pro League standings, while Belgium are the reigning world champions. The British put in a spirited performance against our men. They twice came back from behind when Phil Roper cancelled out an Alexander Hendrickx penalty corner and Jack Waller scored his first GB goal following a brilliant Tom Boon (photo, above) hit.

But as the game ticked towards a shoot-out, John-John Dohmen was on hand with under two minutes remaining to follow up a Boon hit off the bar which left GB nursing a third straight defeat on their European tour.