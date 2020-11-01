COVID-19: the virus is still spreading rapidly throughout the country

· During the week from 25 to 31 October an average of 648 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 49% up on the 7-day rolling average of 435 hospitalisation that was recorded during the previous week.

· On Saturday 31 October 675 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is down from 720 new admission on Friday. Meanwhile, 652 were discharged from hospital on Saturday, this is well up on Friday’s figure of 463 patients that were discharged.

· There are currently 6,497 COVID-19 receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals, this is up 59 on Friday’s figures. Of these 1,160 are on intensive care wards, an increase of 55 patients. Currently well over half of available intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, 632 of whom are on ventilators.

· For the first time since the first wave the average number of COVID-19 has exceeded 100 per day. During the week from 22 to 28 October an average of 102 people per day died after having become infected with the virus. This is 62 more than average of 40 COVID-19 deaths per day during the previous week.

· During the week from 22 and 28 October an average of 15,967 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the real number of people that are becoming infected is likely to be higher as since 21 October only those with symptoms have been tested.

· Between 22 and 28 October an average of 64,300 people were tested for coronavirus. Of these 28.5% tested positive.