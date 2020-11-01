VRT News film reporter Ward Verrijcken dies aged 47

Ward Verrijcken was born on 16 July 1973. He studied Germanic languages at the Catholic University of Brussels (KUB) and the Catholic University of Leuven (KUL). After graduating, Ward Verrijcken worked as a journalist for the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and the production house Woestijnvis’ magazine Bonanza.

He then joined the VRT as a film reporter on our showbiz magazine programme ‘De rode loper’. When ‘De rode loper’ was shelved in 2011, Ward Verrijcken became VRT News’ film reporter. As well as weekly reports for television and radio on the pick of the new releases in Flemish cinemas, Ward Verrijcken often travelled abroad to interview some of the biggest stars of the screen.

He led our coverage of the world’s big film festivals and awards ceremonies such as the Oscars. He often wrote articles for Flandersnews.be’s Dutch-language mother site vrtnws.be.

Among the big-name stars that Ward met and interviewed for VRT News were Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Timberlake and Madonna. He will be sadly missed.