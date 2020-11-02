Anderlecht beat Antwerp, a much-needed win for AA Gent
As ever it has been an eventful weekend in the Belgian First Division. With only the match between Excel Mouscron and Sint-Truiden postponed due to coronavirus infection and the West Flemish derby between Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk being played on Monday evening, 7 top fligh games were played over the weekend. KRC Genk, Beerschot, Sporting Charleroi, Sporting Anderlecht, Standard de Liège and AA Gent all won their respective games, while the match between Club Brugge and KV Mechelen ended in a draw.
The weekend’s results
KRC Genk 4 – 0 KAS Eupen
Beerschot 4 – 2 OH Leuven
Sporting Charleroi 3 – 0 Cercle Brugge
Club Brugge 2 – 2 KV Mechelen
RSC Anderlecht 1 – 0 Royal Antwerp FC
Excel Mouscron v Sint-Truiden – Match postponed
Standard de Liège 1 – 0 KV Oostende
Waasland – Beveren 1 – 4 KAA Gent
Zulte Waregem v KV Kortrijk – Monday 8:45pm
The League table
1)Sporting Charleroi – 22 points *
2)Beerschot – 21 points
3)Standard de Liège – 21 points
4)Club Brugge – 20 points
5)Royal Antwerp FC – 20 points
6)RSC Anderlecht – 20 points
7)KRC Genk – 19 points
8)OH Leuven – 18 points
9)Cercle Brugge – 15 points*
10) KV Oostende – 15 points*
11) KV Kortrijk – 14 points*
12) KAA Gent – 12 points
13) KAS Eupen – 11 points*
14) Sint-Truiden – 9 points*
15) KV Mechelen – 8 points*
16) Zulte Waregem – 7 points*
17) Waasland-Beveren – 4 points**
18) Excel Mouscron – 3 points**
*= 10 games played, **= 9 games played.
All other clubs have played 11 games.