Anderlecht beat Antwerp, a much-needed win for AA Gent

As ever it has been an eventful weekend in the Belgian First Division. With only the match between Excel Mouscron and Sint-Truiden postponed due to coronavirus infection and the West Flemish derby between Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk being played on Monday evening, 7 top fligh games were played over the weekend. KRC Genk, Beerschot, Sporting Charleroi, Sporting Anderlecht, Standard de Liège and AA Gent all won their respective games, while the match between Club Brugge and KV Mechelen ended in a draw.

The weekend’s results

KRC Genk 4 – 0  KAS Eupen

Beerschot 4 – 2 OH Leuven

Sporting Charleroi 3 – 0 Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge  2 – 2 KV Mechelen

RSC Anderlecht 1 – 0 Royal Antwerp FC

Excel Mouscron v Sint-Truiden – Match postponed

Standard de Liège 1 – 0 KV Oostende

Waasland – Beveren 1 – 4 KAA Gent

Zulte Waregem v KV Kortrijk – Monday 8:45pm

The League table

1)Sporting Charleroi – 22 points *

2)Beerschot – 21 points

3)Standard de Liège – 21 points

4)Club Brugge – 20 points

5)Royal Antwerp FC – 20 points

6)RSC Anderlecht – 20 points

7)KRC Genk – 19 points

8)OH Leuven – 18 points

9)Cercle Brugge – 15 points*

10)  KV Oostende – 15 points*

11)   KV Kortrijk – 14 points*

12)  KAA Gent – 12 points

13)  KAS Eupen – 11 points*

14)  Sint-Truiden – 9 points*

15)  KV Mechelen – 8 points*

16)  Zulte Waregem – 7 points*

17)  Waasland-Beveren – 4 points**

18) Excel Mouscron – 3 points**

*= 10 games played, **= 9 games played.

All other clubs have played 11 games.

