Anderlecht beat Antwerp, a much-needed win for AA Gent

As ever it has been an eventful weekend in the Belgian First Division. With only the match between Excel Mouscron and Sint-Truiden postponed due to coronavirus infection and the West Flemish derby between Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk being played on Monday evening, 7 top fligh games were played over the weekend. KRC Genk, Beerschot, Sporting Charleroi, Sporting Anderlecht, Standard de Liège and AA Gent all won their respective games, while the match between Club Brugge and KV Mechelen ended in a draw.