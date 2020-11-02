Brussels University Hospital suspends visits

If you have a friend or family member that is being treated at UZ Brussel, you will no longer be able to pay them a visit. The ban on visitors is temporary and will remain in force until the pressure caused by the large number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital subsides.

There are a number of exceptions to the ban on visitors. For example, the parents of children on paediatric wards and those with loved one in palliative care will still be able to visit.

Of the 118 COVID-19 patients currently being treated at the hospital 30 are on intensive care wards and 19 are on ventilators. 5 patients are being cared for on a medium care ward. During the past 24 hours a further 8 COVID-19 patients were admitted to UZ Brussel, while 3 COVID-19 patients were discharged.