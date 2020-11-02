COVID-19: Although the increase is slowing, the number of hospital admissions remains high

· During the week from 26 October to 1 November an average of 656 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is a 40% increase on the number of people with COVID-19 (468/day) that were hospitalised during the week from 19 to 25 October.

· On Sunday 1 November 554 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital in Belgium. 250 patients were discharged.

· There are currently 6,823 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals. Of these 1,223 are on intensive care ward. This is well above half of all available intensive care beds. 671 intensive care patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 23 to 29 October an average of 113 people died each day from COVID-19. This is up by 70 on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· Between 23 and 29 October an average of 15,582 people per day tested positive for coronavirus. However, the number of people that are infected is probably lower as under the new testing strategy that was introduced on 21 October on people with symptoms are tested.

· From 23 and 29 October an average of 63,100 tests/ day were carried out. Of these 29.1% were positive.