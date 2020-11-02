De Lijn scraps night bus services

For the past two weeks a curfew has been in force with only those seeking medical care or on their way to or from work allowed out. In Flanders the curfew is from midnight to 5am. This has meant that few if any passengers are using the night buses and passenger numbers on services during the latter part of the evening are also well down.

De Lijn’s Karen Vandersijpe told VRT News that “A large portion of the evening and night bus services are being scrapped. There will still be a number of bus services operating for people that work in the caring professions, but the rest are being scrapped."

Up until the end of the extended half term break De Lijn will be operating its school holiday timetable and will not be deploying extra busses to relieve overcrowding on its services during peak times.

From Monday 16 November the number of coaches that will be deployed to relieve rush hour overcrowding will be doubled to more than 400.