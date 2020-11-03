17% of new cars sold in Belgium are electric or hybrid

The Belgian automotive industry federation Febiac, says that new electric and hybrid vehicles are leaving the country’s car showrooms in their droves. In September sales of hybrid cars accounted for 12% of total sales of new cars with sales of fully electrically powered cars accounting for a further 5%. However, the lion’s share of new cars sold are still powered by fossil fuel. 47% of new cars sold have petrol engines with diesels accounting for 35%.

The increase in popularity of hybrid vehicles is growing fast. In February of this year hybrids accounted for 9% of total new car sales. By September this had increased to 12%.

Febiac’s Christophe Dubon told VRT News that “Electric cars are a little more difficult, but their popularity is growing much more quickly than that of hybrid cars”.

“Sales of these cars have been rising for a couple of years now, but we have noticed that the growth has been accelerating this year”.