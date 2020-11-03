Brussels critical care full, patients transferred to hospitals in Belgium or abroad

Doctors are constantly having to ferry Patients to other hospitals outside the region.

In all, 186 Covid patients are receiving critical care in hospitals in the Belgian and Flemish capital.

Inge Neven of the Brussels health inspection: “Maximum capacity has been reached in all critical care wards across the Brussels Region. When a new patient arrives, one patient has to be transferred to another hospital in Belgium or abroad.”

Each day around ten patients are being transferred from hospitals in Brussels to hospitals outside the capital in Belgium or even abroad. Also in Wallonia hospitals are obliged to transfer patients to other hospitals. In Flanders too intensive care wards are reaching saturation levels. Extra critical care beds for Covid patients are being created.