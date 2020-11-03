Dr Geert Meyfroidt: "The most unfortunate thing is that the number of patients in intensive care will continue to rise for some time yet”

"The most unfortunate thing is that it will continue to rise. We are already heading towards exceeding normal capacity levels in intensive care. The expectation is that it will continue to rise until next week. We are going to end up very high. We hope that we can remain under the capacity of the sum of normal and extra beds that have been created. However, this is far from certain”.

Dr Meyfroidt added that "We are already no longer working according to standard procedures”. We have reserved several beds that are not usually used for intensive care with staff that aren’t specialised intensive care doctors and nurses. This is very difficult and challenging for us to do”.

Dr Meyfroidt was keen to stress that all available staff are currently working. “We are already having to be creative. Fourth year students are helping, part-time staff, full-time staff, those that took early retirement have come back, but a time will come that that our options will have become exhausted. Then we will have no choice other than to work below the norms that we usually apply”.