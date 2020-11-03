Leuven University hospital suspends visits

While most patients at the hospital will not be able to receive visitors, exceptions have been made for patients on the hospital’s paediatric, maternity and neonatology wards as well as for patients that are nearing the end of their lives. The latter group of patients will be allowed visits from close family.



The number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus that are being treated at Leuven University Hospital continues to rise. Today (Tuesday 3 November) there are 156 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, 49 of whom are in intensive care. At the hight of the first wave of the pandemic in April there were 50 COVID-19 patients on the hospitals’ intensive care ward.