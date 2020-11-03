Leuven University hospital suspends visits
Leuven University Hospital (UZ Leuven) has announced that from today no visitors will be allowed on most of its wards. UZ Leuven is the latest of a number of hospitals, including the university hospitals in Antwerp and Brussels, to suspend visits. The ban on visitors will remain in force until at least Monday 16 November, but it could be extended if deemed necessary.
While most patients at the hospital will not be able to receive visitors, exceptions have been made for patients on the hospital’s paediatric, maternity and neonatology wards as well as for patients that are nearing the end of their lives. The latter group of patients will be allowed visits from close family.
The number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus that are being treated at Leuven University Hospital continues to rise. Today (Tuesday 3 November) there are 156 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, 49 of whom are in intensive care. At the hight of the first wave of the pandemic in April there were 50 COVID-19 patients on the hospitals’ intensive care ward.