Corona figures continue to rise but more slowly

On average over the past week 692 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up by a quarter on the previous week.

A record 7,485 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. On Tuesday 877 Covid patients were hospitalised. 662 patients were able to leave hospital.

There’s been a sharp rise in the number of deaths linked to Covid averaging at 136 a day over the past week.

Over the past week 14,235 people tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is slightly lower than the previous week.