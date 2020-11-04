Corona figures continue to rise but more slowly
The number of patients with Covid receiving critical care has risen to 1,351. The figure is up from 1,302 on Tuesday. Corona figures continue to rise though at a slower rate than only a week ago.
On average over the past week 692 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up by a quarter on the previous week.
A record 7,485 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. On Tuesday 877 Covid patients were hospitalised. 662 patients were able to leave hospital.
There’s been a sharp rise in the number of deaths linked to Covid averaging at 136 a day over the past week.
Over the past week 14,235 people tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is slightly lower than the previous week.