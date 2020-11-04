No Winter Wonders in Brussels this year

It was all systems go until yesterday, but the City of Brussels has now faced corona reality and has cancelled Winter Wonders. Christmas illuminations will go ahead, and special light installations are planned for the shopping streets with the big Christmas tree and a Nativity on the Gothic market square.

Culture alderman in the City of Brussels, Delphine Houba: “People’s health remains the top priority, but maintaining the magic of the festive period seems essential too. We need magic and light. For Brussels it’s important to have festive illuminations and a traditional Christmas tree on the market square. We wish to thank the people of Brussels. It’s important for our spirits. People need to be given hope and a view of a future.”

Illumination festival ‘Brussels By Lights’ should be able to help in this respect. It’s the eighth edition this year and the largest yet. Illuminations will go up in 142 larger and smaller streets. Eleven streets will be included for a first time.