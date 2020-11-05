New restrictions on issue of flu vaccine

The medical world would like as many people as possible to be protected to ease pressure on the health system. There have been suggestions that the flu vaccine can provide extra protection against coronavirus, but there is as yet no scientific evidence to prove this.

Until the end of October, the vaccine was available to everybody aged 50 and over, but because of great demand there is now a shortage. Now the vaccine is only being issued to the chronically ill, over 65’s and pregnant women. No doses will be left for the rest of the population.