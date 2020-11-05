Spring… in November

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs of 16°C (61°) F. Sunday could be cloudier with the occasional local shower.

But first we have to get through the rest of the week. Thursday will be mainly sunny after the fog has lifted. Highs of 12°C. Tonight, we will see clear skies, low cloud or fog, a light frost in the Ardennes with lows of 4°C in Flanders.

After a chilly start Friday sees highs of 13°C with increasingly blustery conditions and even gusts of 50km/h in the Ardennes.

After a mainly sunny and mild weekend, a dry start to the second week of the extended half-term break is promised. Highs around 15°C on Monday with a mix of cloud and clear skies.