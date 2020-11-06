11.5 tonnes of cocaine seized at Antwerp docks

The cocaine was hidden in a steel container that in turn had been put into a sea container loaded with scrap metal. When it was open 11.5 tonnes of cocaine were discovered. This is the largest quantity of cocaine ever seized outside the Americas. The ship carrying the container arrived at Zeebrugge docks in West Flanders last week. It was transferred onto a smaller boat for the rest of its journey to Antwerp. Its destination was a company just over the Dutch border.

So far, the operation has resulted in a total of 15 tonnes of cocaine being seized. The drugs have an estimated wholesale value of 450 million euro. Their street value could easily be double this.

After the drugs were seized 5 properties were searched, three of which in Belgium (in Antwerp and Temse, East Flanders) and two in The Netherlands. Two people were detained for questioning by Belgian police. One person was detained by police in The Netherlands.