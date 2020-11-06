Federal Government announces measures offering extra support to help us through the coronavirus crisis

At the press conference the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) announced that 200 million euro in additional funding is to be given to pay hospital staff.

In addition to the new support measures, the existing measures will be extended, the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) announced. The Health Minister’s announcement of a one-off 200-million-euro payment to the country’s hospitals to “show how we value and respect” hospital staff was one of the most note-worthy measures announced at the press conference. It will be up to management and unions to decided how the cash can best be spent.

In addition to the extension of the measures already in force to help businesses through the crisis, such as the deferral of loan repayments, the Federal Government also announced a plan to offer support to companies whose employees that are currently being obliged to work from home. Stress and burn out coaches will be provided as will training for line managers on how to manage their while they are working from home. There will also be changes to civil service selection procedures so that new civil servants can go through the procedures without having to attend in person.