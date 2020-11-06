Not a good evening for our Europa League teams
The three Belgian teams that were competing in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening all lost their respective games. Royal Antwerp FC were unable to capitalise on their surprising victory against Tottenham Hotspur last week. The Great Old were beaten 0-1 at home by Austrian side Linz. AA Gent were beaten 2-1 by Red Star Belgrade, while Standard de Liège lost their third group stage game against Lech Poznan 3-1.
Royal Antwerp FC 0–1 LASK Linz
Royal Antwerp FC suffered their first defeat of their Europa League campaign so far. Last season’s Belgian Cup Winners were beaten by a single goal by the Austrian side LASK Linz. It was Johannes Eggestein that scored for the visitors on 56 minutes.
The Austrians went down to ten men on 67 minutes after Holland was given a red card. Tottenham Hotspur currently lead Antwerp’s group (Group J). Antwerp are second, a head of Linz and Ludogorets Razgrad are last.
Red Star Belgrade 2-1 AA Gent
AA Gent were unable to take their first punts of this season’s European campaign. This time the Buffaloes were beaten by the Serbian side Red Star Belgrade. The home side took the lead after around a quarter of an hour of play minutes thanks to a Guélor Kanga. Vadis Odjidja equalised for AA Gent equalised on 32 minutes through Vadis Odjidja.
Aleksander Karai scored the winning goal from a free kick for Red Star after an hour of play. In injury time Tim Kleindienst missed a great chance to equalise. AA Gent are bottom of Group L with 0 points. The group is led by Hoffenheim. Red Star Belgrade are second and Liberec are third.
Lech Poznan 3-1 Standard de Liège
Standard de Liège too remain without a point after three games. On Thursday they were already two-down after just half an hour of play against the Polish side Lech Poznan thanks to goals from Michal Skóras and Mikael Ishak.
Then Lestienne pulled one back for Standard. Ishak made it 3-1 to the Poles at the start of the second half. Standard are bottom of their group with 0 points.