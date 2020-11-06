Not a good evening for our Europa League teams

Royal Antwerp FC suffered their first defeat of their Europa League campaign so far. Last season’s Belgian Cup Winners were beaten by a single goal by the Austrian side LASK Linz. It was Johannes Eggestein that scored for the visitors on 56 minutes.

The Austrians went down to ten men on 67 minutes after Holland was given a red card. Tottenham Hotspur currently lead Antwerp’s group (Group J). Antwerp are second, a head of Linz and Ludogorets Razgrad are last.