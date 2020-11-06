Number of COVID-19 deaths doubles during the past week

· During the week from 30 October to 5 November an average of 663 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is up from an average of 636 COVID-19 patients that were admitted to Belgian hospitals during the week from 24 to 30 October.

· On Thursday 556 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in Belgium. 653 COVID-19 patients were discharged.

· There are currently 7,282 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals. Of these 1,428 are on intensive care wards. 822 patients are on ventilators. Thursday was the second consecutive day on which the total number of COVID-19 patients fell.

· During the week from 27 October to 2 November an average of 159 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium. This is almost double the 7-day rolling average of 81 deaths/day during the previous week.

· During the period from 27 October to 2 November an average of 13,213 people tested positive for the virus. During this period an average of 56,200 coronavirus tests/day were carried out. Of these 27.8% were positive. Currently, only people with symptoms are tested for coronavirus in Belgium.