Royal Flemish Theatre to remain closed until the end of the year

The severity of the coronavirus crisis and the current second wave of the pandemic have made the theatre decided to cancel all its planed events until the end of the year. A total of 6 plays were due to be performed in front of audiences in December. Those will tickets were informed of the cancellations by email.

However, the Royal Flemish theatre will give theatre-lovers the chance to enjoy plays and other performances online via its KVS 24/7 online platform.

In a press statement released on Friday the theatre said "During the coming weeks and months we wil dig up some old treasures from the recent and far flung past and show them on our digital platform”.