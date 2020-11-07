“Open a window to stop coronavirus”

Without good ventilation droplets of the virus can hang around in the air for up to 3 hours. Good ventilation is essential in shared spaces. Ms Stranger believes that good ventilation can make the difference.

“Everybody’s wearing a face covering, is keeping a distance and is sanitising hands regularly, but ventilation is an important aspect too. Without good ventilation droplets of coronavirus can hang around in the air for up to 3 hours. Breathe them in and you can come down with the virus.”

A continual supply of fresh air is essential. This can be achieved by a good functioning ventilation system or by opening the windows on a jar all day.

“Especially when you are together with others in the same space, it very important regularly to open a window completely. It doesn’t have to last long but do this several times a day and you will have brought in fresh air and the concentration of infectious particles will have been limited.”

VITO is encouraging schools to measure air quality using relatively cheap CO2 meters that give a good indication of overall air quality.