Belgium captain Eden Hazard comes down with coronavirus
Belgian international Eden Hazard’s come down with coronavirus his club Real Madrid reports. It’s a blow, because the captain of the Belgium national squad, the Red Devils, only just made it back onto the pitch after a protracted injury.
Ten days ago, Hazard’s ankle injury cleared up but only three matches on he’s out again due to corona.
Hazard’s long-awaited return to the Red Devils has now also been postponed. Belgium play Switzerland on Wednesday. The Football Association hope the captain will be fit in time for matches against England and Denmark, but that could prove to be wishful thinking.