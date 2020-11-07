Fleming wins international Chinese Bridge Competition

Foreign students of Chinese from across the globe can register for the competition that tests their language skills. Usually the competition is held in a TV studio in China, but this year due to corona it moved online.

Lucas is in his second year of an MA in Chinese Studies at Leuven University. He first represented Belgium in the European final and as one of the three best went on to the international final.

Participants get knowledge questions, but also must complete tasks. Lucas had to prepare a debate, present a literary work and discuss matters, all in Chinese.

This year’s competition was staged live online, but from time to time had to be interrupted when somebody’s internet went down. Strict rules had to be observed to prevent any cheating.

The jury kept an eye on participants via webcam and during the final the camera had to be located behind the participant so that the jury had a total view of the room to ensure there was no cheating.