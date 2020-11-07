R number falls under 1

The average number of people being hospitalised with Covid is relatively stable. 645 patients were hospitalised each day over the past week.

The average number of people testing positive for coronavirus each day has fallen by a quarter. Testing policy changed at the end of October and is mainly limited to patients with symptoms.

On Friday 593 patients were hospitalised. 626 patients were discharged.

In all 7,208 patients are in hospital with Covid. It’s the third day in a row that this number has fallen. 1,459 patients are in critical care – up 34 on the day. 831 patients are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week starting 28 October on average 165 people with Covid died a day. The figure is up 79% on the week.

In the week starting 28 October, on average, 11,790 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 27% on the week.

On average, 53,290 tests a day are being carried out. 27.1% of tests come back positive.

The R or reproduction number has fallen under 1. It stands at 0.99. This means a hundred people with coronavirus are infecting 99 others and the epidemic is shrinking, albeit very slightly.