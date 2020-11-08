“Bring back your flu vaccine”

“We’ve received countless reactions from people who are worried. Flu and a chronic illness can mean death” says the Platform’s Ilse Weeghmans. “If you are healthy, flu signifies little risk except for a week in bed. Please show solidarity with the people who really need it!”

“What makes me angry is the fact that chemists made arrangements in June to ensure vaccines reached risk groups. Instead they ended up in business health care, at companies like the Flemish broadcaster VRT (that operates flandersnews) and Leuven University!”

Lieven Zwaenepoel of the Pharmacists Union is less concerned given the fact that extra supplies are on their way to Belgium.

“The good news is that the flu epidemic that we can expect in February will be less pronounced as a result of corona measures.”