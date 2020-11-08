Corona-proof self-catering popular on the Flemish coast

Letting agencies managed to fill between 50% and 80% of their capacity. Self-catering holiday accommodation is popular because it allows families to remain in their bubble and cook a good meal!

Some letting agencies have recorded extra booking for the second extended week of the holidays, but the West Flemish Tourist Authority Westtoer reports fewer day-trippers made for the Flemish coast this half-term; between 375,000 and 400,000. Usually the figure is half a million.

Westtoer president Sabien Lahaye-Battheu says the agency will give its all to ensure tourist activity can resume properly next year.