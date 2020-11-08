Covid patients in hospital down, deaths up

In the week staring 1 November on average 618 people were hospitalised with Covid each day – down from 649 the previous week. On Saturday 495 patients were hospitalised. 744 patients were discharged.

6,893 patients are currently in hospital receiving treatment for Covid. Pressure on critical care wards continues to increase: 1,464 patients are receiving critical care – up 5 on the day. 879 patients are on a ventilator.

There’s been a sharp rise in the average number of deaths a day calculated over the last week rising to 173. The figure is up 66% on the week when 105 patients were dying a day. 12,907 people with Covid have died since March.

In the week starting 29 October on average 10,512 people came down with coronavirus each day. The figure is down 35% on the week.

On average 49,100 tests are being carried out each day. 26.4% came back positive.