Zwin nature reserve popular at half-term despite corona
It’s the half-term break and despite the emergency people are out and about in large numbers; also on the coast where at least this morning it was nice and sunny. VRT News visited the Zwin nature reserve in Knokke (West Flanders) that is still pulling in the crowds despite the restrictions.
“This is an oystercatcher” says one twitcher.
Due to the emergency you need to book your entrance ticket ahead of time. All tickets were sold out all week and next week too they are going like hotcakes. No tickets are available for Monday or Wednesday!