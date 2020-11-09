Belgian Rail staff shows new blue uniforms: "Timeless, practical and ecological"

The new outfit should look "professional and timeless", but it should also be recognisable for travellers and practical for employees. After a test phase in November last year, the pockets were enlarged and the hat was made more comfortable.

About 4,300 NMBS staff will have a summer and winter outfit at their disposal. Ladies can wear trousers or a skirt, but a dress is also among the options. All garments have been created in a shade of blue. Belgian Rail made an ecological choice: the fashion house Xandres - which was chosen after a public tender - had to respect high ecological standards for the fabric, and old uniforms will be recycled to become insulation material or other.

The previous, grey uniforms lasted about 10 years. They will also serve a new purpose.