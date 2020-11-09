Sunday was the warmest 8 November on record

The previous record of 1983 was narrowly beaten. Yesterday's new mark was already the 10th new milestone set this year, weather presenter Frank Deboosere underlined.

Last October was the hottest on record for Europe as a whole, and this year is bound to become one of the hottest years globally as well, as climate change continues.

While unusually high temperatures may trigger intense heat waves in summer, they were being welcomed in November, in the middle of the extended autumn break, as many families made a day trip to a natural area amidst the Covid restrictions.

Today will be another nice autumn day with spring temperatures, but temperatures should slowly drop to normal values on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Thursday is expected to become windy.