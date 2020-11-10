Hospitalisations: downward trend continues

On average, over the week starting 31 October, 179 people with coronavirus died each day. This figure is up 39% on the previous week. So far, 13,216 people with suspected or confirmed Covid have died in Belgium.

On Monday 434 Covid patients were hospitalised. 145 Covid patients were discharged.

Pressure on critical care increased slightly. 1,474 Covid patients are receiving critical care. The figure is up 5 on the day. 881 patients are on a ventilator.

On average over the past week starting 31 October 8,260 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. The figure is down 46% on the week.

Fewer people tested positive, but fewer tests were also carried out. Most tests are carried out on people with symptoms. On average during the past week 41,400 tests were carried out each day. The figure is down 34% on the week. 27.3% of tests came back positive.