King Filip at Liège coronavirus test lab
Filip, King of Belgians, on Tuesday visited the corona test lab at Liège University where coronavirus tests are processed.
Discovering who has and hasn’t got coronavirus is of major importance in combatting the disease, but unfortunately three weeks ago Belgium had to stop testing people without symptoms – who may have and be spreading the virus! – due to a lack of capacity.
Together with seven other labs the test lab in Liege forms Belgium’s federal test platform. The platform is currently increasing capacity so more tests can be carried out.