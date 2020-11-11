Hooverphonic is back with Geike Arnaert
Singer Geike Arnaert has returned to Hooverphonic, the band she left in 2008. The band performed its new version of ‘Mad About You’ in its new composition on VRT TV last night. Geike Arnaert joined Alex Callier and Raymond Geerts.
“Arnaert sang the song for the first time at my place twenty years ago” says Callier. “That was in a little room with a bad mike, but in a few takes we had recorded the song. Other singers recorded it later on but it remains her song. Only when she sang this new version did we think we can release this.
Song starts after short intro in Dutch.
Loading video player ...