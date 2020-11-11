Ieper remembers at the Menin Gate corona-style

This year the ceremony was cut to ten minutes and only the core elements were retained. The Last Post was sounded but only one bugler was present at the Menin Gate

Normally there is room for a crowd of 500 people under the Menin Gate itself. This year only a couple of dozen witnessed the ceremony from afar with only six people permitted to stand under the Gate. They included PM Alexander De Croo, who read out the poem ‘For The Fallen’ by Laurence Binyon before the emotional moment when poppy petals floated down from the heavens