VRT under investigation

Audit Flanders is the internal audit agency of the Flemish government, the sole shareholder of VRT. Errors described as both ‘large and small’ include failing to respect or sidestepping rules on public tendering. The VRT e.g. stands accused of not taking up the cheapest offer when it came to building a set because the broadcaster “preferred to work with a different supplier”.

The present investigation is launched to establish the facts and could lead to an examining magistrate being appointed to head a judicial investigation.

“If a judicial investigation is launched, we will of course provide full co-operation” said VRT spokesperson Bob Vermeir.

Following the publication of the Audit Flanders report VRT CEO Frederik Delaplace introduced zero tolerance for failing to comply with the rules and every breech of integrity. Flemish media minister Benjamin Dalle is eager to see the VRT checked by Audit Flanders each and every year in future.