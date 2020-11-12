Fewer patients in critical care

6,876 patients are currently being treated for Covid in hospital. On average, during the week ending 11 November 520 patients with coronavirus a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 24% on the week. The previous week there were 680 daily admissions on average. On Wednesday 11 November 542 patients with Covid were admitted to hospital. 626 patients were discharged.

1,463 patients are in critical care – down 7 on the day. 894 patients are on a ventilator.

The daily average number of deaths continues to rise. In the week ending 8 November 199 deaths of people with Covid were reported on average each day. The daily figure is up 49 on the week. In the week ending 1 November on average 150 people with Covid a day died on average.

In the week ending 8 November 7,665 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. The figure is 46% down on the week. The real number is expected to be higher, as in the main, only people with symptoms are tested.

In the week ending 8 November on average 36,800 tests were carried out each day. 23.7% of tests came back positive.